PMA urges govt to resume registration of healthcare workers

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) on Friday urged the government that the registration of healthcare workers for vaccination against COVID-19 should be resumed as they were not able to get vaccinated without registration.

Office-bearers of PMA expressed such view while addressing the press conference held here at PMA office.

Secretary General PMA Center, Dr. S.M Qaisar Sajjad informed that earlier, it was assumed that healthcare workers were reluctant of getting them vaccinated because of some confusions and misconceptions but after establishing Vaccination Center at PMA House Karachi, it had been observed that doctors were eagerly coming to that center and hundreds of doctors have got them vaccinated.

Due to suspension of registration, doctors, nurses and paramedics under sixty years of age were not able to get vaccinated, he added.

Urging the government, he said that the COVID-19 cases were increasing, so the government should resume the registration of healthcare workers for vaccination to protect front-line soldiers.

Another representative of PMA, Dr. Abdul Ghafoor Soro suggested the government that the vaccination facilities should be increased to vaccine more people in shorter time. At least 70-75% of population of Pakistan should be vaccinated, he articulated.

He also asked all doctors who are above 60 years of age or above to come PMA House and get them vaccinated and besides, they can also get their spouses and parents vaccinated.