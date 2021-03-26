UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PMA Urges Govt To Resume Registration Of Healthcare Workers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 07:00 PM

PMA urges govt to resume registration of healthcare workers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) on Friday urged the government that the registration of healthcare workers for vaccination against COVID-19 should be resumed as they were not able to get vaccinated without registration.

Office-bearers of PMA expressed such view while addressing the press conference held here at PMA office.

Secretary General PMA Center, Dr. S.M Qaisar Sajjad informed that earlier, it was assumed that healthcare workers were reluctant of getting them vaccinated because of some confusions and misconceptions but after establishing Vaccination Center at PMA House Karachi, it had been observed that doctors were eagerly coming to that center and hundreds of doctors have got them vaccinated.

Due to suspension of registration, doctors, nurses and paramedics under sixty years of age were not able to get vaccinated, he added.

Urging the government, he said that the COVID-19 cases were increasing, so the government should resume the registration of healthcare workers for vaccination to protect front-line soldiers.

Another representative of PMA, Dr. Abdul Ghafoor Soro suggested the government that the vaccination facilities should be increased to vaccine more people in shorter time. At least 70-75% of population of Pakistan should be vaccinated, he articulated.

He also asked all doctors who are above 60 years of age or above to come PMA House and get them vaccinated and besides, they can also get their spouses and parents vaccinated.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Soro All Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s re-entry to the IMF programme welcome ..

22 minutes ago

69,142 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

1 hour ago

NUST’s think tank organises high-level webinar o ..

2 hours ago

SCA praises offers of international aid to re-floa ..

3 hours ago

2451 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab o ..

2 hours ago

Kremlin denies Russia and China using vaccines as ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.