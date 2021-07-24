PMD forecasts cloudy weather with chances of drizzle in Karachi on Sunday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Saturday forecast mostly cloudy and windy weather with chances of drizzle at morning or night in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 28 to 30 and 32 to 34 degree centigrade, respectively with 70 to 80 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Wind-thunderstorm or rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Banazirabad and Hyderabad, whereas partly cloudy or cloudy conditions with chances of drizzle/light rain is expected along the coast across Sindh over the next 24 hours.