PMD predicts favourable weather conditions for wheat harvesting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PDM) has predicted a good news for wheat growing farmers, saying that the weather system is expected to be 'lovely and suitable' for crop harvesting across the country.

"The recent rains have not put any negative impact on wheat crop as compared to previous years and I assume farmers would get better crop yields this year because of suitable weather in coming days," a spokesman of PMD, Dr. Khalid Malik said.

In his exclusive telephonic talk with APP, he maintained that wheat harvesting has started in Sindh , Central Punjab and South Punjab.

Similarly the harvesting gradually get momentum in upper parts of Punjab province keeping in view of increasing temperature. However, the good news is that the harvesting wheat season would remain favourable and help meet targets and requirements. The government had set target of wheat production at 26.78 million ton for 2020-21 and to achieve this all out support to agriculture sector including subsidized fertilizers, pesticides and concessional lending to farmers were provided.

Meanwhile, when contacted a prominent farmer from district Layyah, Southern Punjab, Mahar Sami Ullha said," Thanks to God the weather conditions this year are suitable for harvesting and threshing and which would ultimately help meet required yields per acre.

" "We pray the weather be remained as favourable as we are expecting and I am also quite optimistic about increased crop yield this year. The government has also increased the rate of wheat support price and fixed it Rs.1, 800 per 40 kilo gram which I consider a reward for farmers," he said.

"I am quite hopeful during this season the farmers would get reward of their hard work," Mahar maintained.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government had earmarked Rs170 billion for wheat procurement drive after finalising financing deals with the banks. As per wheat procurement plan, provincial food department decided to make wheat procurement target flexible considering the market sentiments and may buy up to five million tons of grains during this drive. The Punjab government has increased the support price of wheat from Rs1,400 to Rs1,800. For the first time in history of Pakistan, the price of wheat was increased by Rs 400 per 40kg in a year.