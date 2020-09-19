UrduPoint.com
PML-N Announces 11-member Delegation To Attend APC

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 11:53 AM

PML-N announces 11-member delegation to attend APC

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif will lead the 11-member delegation to attend Opposition’s All Parties Conference (APC) to be held on Sunday, September 20.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 19th, 2020) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) announced a delegation to attend the opposition's All Parties Conference, scheduled to be held on Sunday.

PML-N announced an 11-member delegation to attend the conference while party chief Shehbaz Sharif would attend the conference.

Opposition's All Parties Conference would be held on September 20.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz while Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Khawaja Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, Ayaz Sadiq, Pervez Rashid, Saad Rafique, Rana Sanaullah, Amir Moqam and Maryam Aurangzeb would be the part of delegation.

On the other hand, accepting an invitation by Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, former Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif has agreed to attend All Parties Conference (APC) on September 20 via video call.

