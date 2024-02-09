PML-N candidate Khawja Salman Rafique wins PP-153 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), candidate Khawja Salman Rafique, has won the Punjab Assembly elections from PP-153, (Lahore -IX) constituency by securing 35,232 votes.

According to unofficial results issued by the Returning Officer, his runner-up was the Independent candidate

Mian Awais Anjum, who bagged 33,027 votes. The overall voters' turnout remained 41.4 percent, in this constituency.