PML-N Candidate Khawja Salman Rafique Wins PP-153 Election
Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2024 | 11:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), candidate Khawja Salman Rafique, has won the Punjab Assembly elections from PP-153, (Lahore -IX) constituency by securing 35,232 votes.
According to unofficial results issued by the Returning Officer, his runner-up was the Independent candidate
Mian Awais Anjum, who bagged 33,027 votes. The overall voters' turnout remained 41.4 percent, in this constituency.
More Stories From Pakistan
-
MQM-P secures 20 PA seats from Karachi; independents beg 10, PPPP 99 minutes ago
-
MQM-Pakistan wins majority NA seats from Karachi9 minutes ago
-
JIP’s Ali Waqas wins PP-232 election29 minutes ago
-
PML-N's Asif Saeed wins PP-236 election29 minutes ago
-
Independent Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal wins PP-152 election29 minutes ago
-
PML-N’s Naeem Khan wins PP-234 election29 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Mushtaq Ahmed wins PP-26 election29 minutes ago
-
PML-N’s Saqib Khursheed wins PP-233 election39 minutes ago
-
38 PA, 3 NA results received: Afridi39 minutes ago
-
PPPP Candidate Amjad Khan Afridi wins PK-90 election39 minutes ago
-
Independent Candidate Pakhtun Yar Khan wins PK-100 election49 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Khalid Zubair Nisar wins PP-231 election49 minutes ago