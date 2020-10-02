PML-N facing problems due to wrong policies of Nawaz Sharif: Zartaj Gul

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul said that the issuance of show cause notices to PML-N members on criticising their leader Nawaz Sharif for his statement against national institutions was manifestation of royal mind set of its leadership.

She said that PML-N was pushed to a closed street due to wrong policies of Nawaz Sharif.

In a talk show programme of a private news channel on Friday night, the State Minister said that the whole APC was made hostage by Nawaz Sharif's anti-state address.

Among other Opposition parties, she said that PML-N was having different track record of non-emergence of new leadership other than from Sharif family from within the party. Zartaj Gul said that Nawaz Sharif made suicide attack both on institutions and APC itself while sitting in London and added, such statements are unsuitable for a person who was remained three time public office holder as premier. She also said that Nawaz Sharif wanted interference of armed forces in political matters only for his support.