UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PML-N Facing Problems Due To Wrong Policies Of Nawaz Sharif: Zartaj Gul

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 11:10 PM

PML-N facing problems due to wrong policies of Nawaz Sharif: Zartaj Gul

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul said that the issuance of show cause notices to PML-N members on criticising their leader Nawaz Sharif for his statement against national institutions was manifestation of royal mind set of its leadership.

She said that PML-N was pushed to a closed street due to wrong policies of Nawaz Sharif.

In a talk show programme of a private news channel on Friday night, the State Minister said that the whole APC was made hostage by Nawaz Sharif's anti-state address.

Among other Opposition parties, she said that PML-N was having different track record of non-emergence of new leadership other than from Sharif family from within the party. Zartaj Gul said that Nawaz Sharif made suicide attack both on institutions and APC itself while sitting in London and added, such statements are unsuitable for a person who was remained three time public office holder as premier. She also said that Nawaz Sharif wanted interference of armed forces in political matters only for his support.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Suicide Attack Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz APC London Family From Opposition

Recent Stories

Lebanon puts over 100 districts on lockdown amid C ..

14 minutes ago

Spanish capital braces for closure as virus cases ..

17 minutes ago

Baku Believes Yerevan Not Interested in Negotiatio ..

17 minutes ago

O'Brien Says Had 'Constructive' Dialogue With Patr ..

17 minutes ago

Nadal sets up Roland Garros last-16 clash with 213 ..

17 minutes ago

After tall claims Nawaz should have returned to co ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.