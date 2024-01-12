PML-N Issues Tickets For Hazara Division Constituencies
Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2024 | 07:53 PM
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Parliamentary Board on Friday announced its candidates for national and provincial assembly constituencies of Hazra division, for contesting general elections
The PML-N Parliamentary Board comprising Ameer Maqam, Captain (Retd) Muhammad Safdar, Sardar Yousuf, Peer Sabir Shah, Murtaza Javed Abbassi and Sardar Aurangzeb Nalotha.
The Board has granted tickets for NA 12 Kohistan to Salahuddin, PK 31 - Kohistan Haji Syed Jan Khan, PK 32 - Upper Kohistan Hafiz Assad, PK 35 - Battagram Wali Muhammad Khan and PK 41 - Torghar Timurullah Khan while for PK 34 - Battagram on local level an alliance with JUI-F is under consideration.
For district Manserha NA-15 Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, NA-14 Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, PK 36 - Balakot Syed Junaid Ali Qasim, PK 37 - Mansehra Sardar Zahoor Ahmed, PK 38 - Tanawal Muhammad Naeem Sakhi Tanoli, PK 39 - Oghi Muhammad Arif Qalandar Advocate and for PK 40 - Konsh Sardar Shah Jehan Yousaf.
Similarly, for district Abbottabad NA 16 - Murtaza Javaid Abbasi, NA 17 - Malik Mahabat Awan
PK 42 - Sardar Muhammad Fareed, PK 44 - Havelian Sardar Aurangzeb Nalotha and PK 45 - Abbottabad Arshad Awan while for PK 43 - Galyat ticket is under consideration.
For NA 18 - Haripur, the Board has issued tickets to Babar Nawaz Khan, PK 46 - Shazia Jadoon and PK 48 - Sahibzada Hameed Shah. The announcement has set the stage for a competitive election in the Hazara Division.
