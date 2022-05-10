UrduPoint.com

PML-N Public Meeting In Swabi Tomorrow

Faizan Hashmi Published May 10, 2022 | 07:52 PM

Vice President, PML-N, Marriyum Nawaz will address a big public meeting here tomorrow (Wednesday) in Chota Lahore Cricket Ground at 4:00 P.M.

Besides, Marriyum Nawaz, Federal ministers, central and provincial leadership of the party will also address the public meeting.

Arrangements for the big public show were in full-swing as meetings were being held at every union council level wherein various proposals and decisions were taken in this connection.

