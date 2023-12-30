PML-N ready for vigorous contest in upcoming elections: Dastgir

Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan on Saturday affirmed that the Muslim League Nawaz was prepared to contest every seat vigorously, maintaining a full-fledged strategy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2023) Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan on Saturday affirmed that the Muslim League Nawaz was prepared to contest every seat vigorously, maintaining a full-fledged strategy.

Talking to a private news channel he expressed confidence in winning the upcoming elections, demonstrating the party's readiness for an assertive political campaign.

Khurram Dastgir Khan revealed that despite being with constitutional power, his party opted not to file Supreme Court references seeking the ban of a political rival.

This decision underscores their unwavering commitment to fostering a democratic contest in the country. In reviewing

the occurrences of May 9, Khurram Dastgir Khan clarified that it was more than just a political protest.

He emphasized that the constitution's lenient stance on political protest should not be misused to ignite tensions or negatively disrupt the country's environment.

Khurram Dastgir Khan expressed his aspiration for a democratic competition in Pakistan, advocating for fair representation for all political parties.