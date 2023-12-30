Open Menu

PML-N Ready For Vigorous Contest In Upcoming Elections: Dastgir

Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2023 | 11:32 PM

PML-N ready for vigorous contest in upcoming elections: Dastgir

Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan on Saturday affirmed that the Muslim League Nawaz was prepared to contest every seat vigorously, maintaining a full-fledged strategy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2023) Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan on Saturday affirmed that the Muslim League Nawaz was prepared to contest every seat vigorously, maintaining a full-fledged strategy.

Talking to a private news channel he expressed confidence in winning the upcoming elections, demonstrating the party's readiness for an assertive political campaign.

Khurram Dastgir Khan revealed that despite being with constitutional power, his party opted not to file Supreme Court references seeking the ban of a political rival.

This decision underscores their unwavering commitment to fostering a democratic contest in the country. In reviewing

the occurrences of May 9, Khurram Dastgir Khan clarified that it was more than just a political protest.

He emphasized that the constitution's lenient stance on political protest should not be misused to ignite tensions or negatively disrupt the country's environment.

Khurram Dastgir Khan expressed his aspiration for a democratic competition in Pakistan, advocating for fair representation for all political parties.

Related Topics

Pakistan Protest Supreme Court Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Khurram Dastgir Khan May Muslim All

Recent Stories

ECP files review plea against PHC decision on PTI ..

ECP files review plea against PHC decision on PTI 'bat' symbol

4 minutes ago
 CM visits Rwp Ring Road Project to review construc ..

CM visits Rwp Ring Road Project to review construction work

5 minutes ago
 Prof Nazir Ahmad Shawl’s funeral prayer offered ..

Prof Nazir Ahmad Shawl’s funeral prayer offered in London

5 minutes ago
 ROs declare 414 candidates for 9 constituencies in ..

ROs declare 414 candidates for 9 constituencies in Hyderabad as validly nominate ..

5 minutes ago
 Immunization necessary for building healthy societ ..

Immunization necessary for building healthy society: Commissioner

5 minutes ago
 Levies Force responsibility to maintain law & orde ..

Levies Force responsibility to maintain law & order situation in Kachhi: DC

5 minutes ago
Unity-Democratic Alliance secures clean sweep in P ..

Unity-Democratic Alliance secures clean sweep in PPC Elections

4 minutes ago
 SP inspects various polling stations to ensure tra ..

SP inspects various polling stations to ensure transparent election in Chaman

4 minutes ago
 GCU holds Business ideas awards 2023

GCU holds Business ideas awards 2023

4 minutes ago
 Free, fair election is pivotal for Pakistan's futu ..

Free, fair election is pivotal for Pakistan's future: Siraj ul Haq

4 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif's nomination papers accepted from NA- ..

Nawaz Sharif's nomination papers accepted from NA-130

2 hours ago
 Caretaker govt nothing to do with rejection or acc ..

Caretaker govt nothing to do with rejection or acceptance of nomination papers: ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan