Open Menu

DC For Adoption Of One-window Model At All Offices

Sumaira FH Published May 13, 2024 | 06:31 PM

DC for adoption of one-window model at all offices

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) Rizwan Qadeer on Monday has directed all departments of the district government to adopt one-window model under the vision to promote good governance

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) Rizwan Qadeer on Monday has directed all departments of the district government to adopt one-window model under the vision to promote good governance.

Presiding over a meeting to review performance of all departments, the deputy commissioner said that red tape culture would be discouraged to resolve public complaints at the earliest. He said that as per directives of the provincial government, all possible resources were being utilized to ensure maximum facilities for masses by improving governance.

He directed officers concerned to speed up crackdown against encroachments at populated areas of the city to resolve traffic related issues. He warned officers of stern action over poor performance or negligence in ongoing dengue campaign.

The DC maintained that keeping in view the public facilitation, online complaint management system has been made completely operational.

Related Topics

Dengue Poor Traffic All Government

Recent Stories

Actions taken against child, forced labor reviewed ..

Actions taken against child, forced labor reviewed in meeting

4 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz approves Rs23bln aid package for AJK am ..

PM Shehbaz approves Rs23bln aid package for AJK amid unrest

9 minutes ago
 One killed, brother injured in road mishap

One killed, brother injured in road mishap

8 minutes ago
 PRCS chairman discusses humanitarian efforts with ..

PRCS chairman discusses humanitarian efforts with permanent representative of Pa ..

8 minutes ago
 De Paul stunner fires Atletico past Celta towards ..

De Paul stunner fires Atletico past Celta towards top four finish

8 minutes ago
 Russia rains attacks on Ukraine's Kharkiv region a ..

Russia rains attacks on Ukraine's Kharkiv region after launching offensive

8 minutes ago
Hockey player honored for outstanding performance

Hockey player honored for outstanding performance

4 minutes ago
 KU clinch All Pakistan Intervarsity Chess champion ..

KU clinch All Pakistan Intervarsity Chess championship title

4 minutes ago
 Commissioner for timely provision of water for cot ..

Commissioner for timely provision of water for cotton crop

4 minutes ago
 Environmental protests stop play at two Rome Open ..

Environmental protests stop play at two Rome Open games

4 minutes ago
 “Get your OPPO A60 Today: Pre-order Your Most Re ..

“Get your OPPO A60 Today: Pre-order Your Most Reliable Partner”

16 minutes ago
 India vote resumes with Kashmir poised to oppose M ..

India vote resumes with Kashmir poised to oppose Modi

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan