DC for adoption of one-window model at all offices

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) Rizwan Qadeer on Monday has directed all departments of the district government to adopt one-window model under the vision to promote good governance.

Presiding over a meeting to review performance of all departments, the deputy commissioner said that red tape culture would be discouraged to resolve public complaints at the earliest. He said that as per directives of the provincial government, all possible resources were being utilized to ensure maximum facilities for masses by improving governance.

He directed officers concerned to speed up crackdown against encroachments at populated areas of the city to resolve traffic related issues. He warned officers of stern action over poor performance or negligence in ongoing dengue campaign.

The DC maintained that keeping in view the public facilitation, online complaint management system has been made completely operational.