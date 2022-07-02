(@Abdulla99267510)

The party leadership has also decided to hold worker conventions in Punjab constituencies for upcoming by-polls.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 2nd, 2022) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has released the schedule of the rallies of it's Vice-President Maryam Nawaz for election campaign in the Constituencies where the by-polls will be held on July 17.

Maraym Nawaz will start campaign from today.

According to the details, PML-N would also hold worker conventions in Punjab constituencies.

The former premier has directed the party leadership to launch a campaign to mobilise party workers in the relevant constituencies.

Under the schedule, Maryam Nawa would be addressing rallies in three constituencies of Lahore on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

The PML-N leader will address a public rally in PP-167 Lahore constituency on Saturday, PP-158 on Sunday and PP-170 on Monday.

The plan from the PML-N came after former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan decided to give a tough time to dissident members in the upcoming Punjab by-elections.