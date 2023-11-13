Open Menu

PML-N’s Workers To Welcome Nawaz Sharif In Quetta: Karim

Muhammad Irfan Published November 13, 2023 | 11:31 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Central senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chaudhry Naeem Karim on Monday said that Muhammad Nawaz Sharif would be warmly welcomed by its leaders and workers upon his arrival in Quetta which would have far-reaching results on the political environment of Balochistan.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of party workers who called on him at the Muslim League (N) Secretariat on Monday.

Chaudhry Naeem Karim said that the party was active and organized under the leadership of Provincial President Sheikh Jafar Khan Mandukhel in Balochistan and with the joining of important political figures in Muslim League (N) saying that the party would emerge as a major parliamentary party in Balochistan in the general elections.

He said that on the occasion of the arrival of former prime minister and leader of the PML-N Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in Quetta, important political and tribal figures, former provincial ministers and members of assembly would formally announce their joining to the PML-N whose inclusion was a good omen for the party.

He said that this was the first political visit of Balochistan after Quaid Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif arrived in Pakistan, which would create new excitement among the Muslim League (N) workers.

He said, "God willing, PML-N after winning the general election would come into power in all the four provinces and the center by people's vote."

