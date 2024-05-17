Open Menu

Providing Security To Business Community Top Priority: RPO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 17, 2024 | 07:27 PM

Providing security to business community top priority: RPO

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Baber Sarfraz Alpa has said that the business community was the country’s asset and providing security to businessmen was the prime task of the police

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Baber Sarfraz Alpa has said that the business community was the country’s asset and providing security to businessmen was the prime task of the police.

Talking to a delegation of Anjuman Tajran led by President Sharjil Mir at his office, he said that problems faced by the business community would be resolved on priority and no stone would be left unturned. He told the delegation that the patrolling arrangements were being enhanced to control the crimes while ladies' police would be deployed in women’s shopping areas.

On the occasion, the RPO directed the concerned officials to deploy more traffic wardens to smooth traffic flow in busy areas and asked the concerned departments to eliminate encroachments.

Speaking on the occasion, the delegation head, Sharjil Mir said the trader's community has always cooperated with the administration and owing to encroachments and traffic jams, business activities were disturbing in the interior city. He demanded the government to take strict action against elements involved in street crimes and purse snatching from women in the city shopping areas.

He felicitated the RPO on assuming the charge.

Related Topics

Police Business Traffic Anjuman Women From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan beat Turkmenistan to win Central Asian Vo ..

Pakistan beat Turkmenistan to win Central Asian Volleyball championship

11 minutes ago
 Health minister lauds new air ambulance service as ..

Health minister lauds new air ambulance service as 'gift from CM'

10 minutes ago
 Malala Fund welcomes Pakistan’s new plan to addr ..

Malala Fund welcomes Pakistan’s new plan to address its national education cri ..

11 minutes ago
 Balochistan CM congratulates newly elected body of ..

Balochistan CM congratulates newly elected body of AEMEND

10 minutes ago
 UN has got only 12% of funds sought for war-wracke ..

UN has got only 12% of funds sought for war-wracked Sudan

10 minutes ago
 Diamer Basha Project progressing ahead as work con ..

Diamer Basha Project progressing ahead as work continues on 14 key sites

10 minutes ago
Lawmakers suggest more tax on tobacco products to ..

Lawmakers suggest more tax on tobacco products to reduce consumption

21 minutes ago
 Police finalizes security arrangements for NA-148 ..

Police finalizes security arrangements for NA-148 by-election

12 minutes ago
 KATI welcomes reduction in POL prices

KATI welcomes reduction in POL prices

12 minutes ago
 Police arrest golf world No.1 Scheffler outside PG ..

Police arrest golf world No.1 Scheffler outside PGA course

12 minutes ago
 Torkham Border closed for pedestrians for three da ..

Torkham Border closed for pedestrians for three days

12 minutes ago
 BZU driver's daughter qualifies CSS

BZU driver's daughter qualifies CSS

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan