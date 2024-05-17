Providing Security To Business Community Top Priority: RPO
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 17, 2024 | 07:27 PM
Regional Police Officer (RPO) Baber Sarfraz Alpa has said that the business community was the country’s asset and providing security to businessmen was the prime task of the police
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Baber Sarfraz Alpa has said that the business community was the country’s asset and providing security to businessmen was the prime task of the police.
Talking to a delegation of Anjuman Tajran led by President Sharjil Mir at his office, he said that problems faced by the business community would be resolved on priority and no stone would be left unturned. He told the delegation that the patrolling arrangements were being enhanced to control the crimes while ladies' police would be deployed in women’s shopping areas.
On the occasion, the RPO directed the concerned officials to deploy more traffic wardens to smooth traffic flow in busy areas and asked the concerned departments to eliminate encroachments.
Speaking on the occasion, the delegation head, Sharjil Mir said the trader's community has always cooperated with the administration and owing to encroachments and traffic jams, business activities were disturbing in the interior city. He demanded the government to take strict action against elements involved in street crimes and purse snatching from women in the city shopping areas.
He felicitated the RPO on assuming the charge.
Recent Stories
Pakistan beat Turkmenistan to win Central Asian Volleyball championship
Health minister lauds new air ambulance service as 'gift from CM'
Malala Fund welcomes Pakistan’s new plan to address its national education cri ..
Balochistan CM congratulates newly elected body of AEMEND
UN has got only 12% of funds sought for war-wracked Sudan
Diamer Basha Project progressing ahead as work continues on 14 key sites
Lawmakers suggest more tax on tobacco products to reduce consumption
Police finalizes security arrangements for NA-148 by-election
KATI welcomes reduction in POL prices
Police arrest golf world No.1 Scheffler outside PGA course
Torkham Border closed for pedestrians for three days
BZU driver's daughter qualifies CSS
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Health minister lauds new air ambulance service as 'gift from CM'10 minutes ago
-
Malala Fund welcomes Pakistan’s new plan to address its national education crisis11 minutes ago
-
Balochistan CM congratulates newly elected body of AEMEND10 minutes ago
-
Diamer Basha Project progressing ahead as work continues on 14 key sites10 minutes ago
-
Police finalizes security arrangements for NA-148 by-election12 minutes ago
-
Torkham Border closed for pedestrians for three days12 minutes ago
-
Police officers hold ‘Khuli Kutcheri’ in mosques to resolve public complaints10 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 705 POs wanted in different cases10 minutes ago
-
Pir Muhammad Shah takes charge as DIG Sukkur9 minutes ago
-
New SSP Sukkur takes his charge9 minutes ago
-
Seven drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted10 minutes ago
-
Karachi Police arrested suspects, recovery stolen property10 minutes ago