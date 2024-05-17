Open Menu

Pir Muhammad Shah Takes Charge As DIG Sukkur

Faizan Hashmi Published May 17, 2024 | 07:27 PM

A senior Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) officer, Poe Muhammad Shah on Friday had assumed the responsibilities of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) A senior Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) officer, Poe Muhammad Shah on Friday had assumed the responsibilities of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sukkur.

He served in various capacities, including Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur, Khairpur, Hyderabad, DIG Karachi, AIG Finance, Monitoring.

He was recognized as a professional and dedicated officer within the Police department. After taking charge of his new position, he held meetings with officers and staff, instructing them to fulfill their duties with diligence, passion, and dedication.

