Open Menu

New SSP Sukkur Takes His Charge

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 17, 2024 | 07:27 PM

New SSP Sukkur takes his charge

Amjad Shaikh, a grade 19 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan (PSP), on Friday assumed the charge of the senior superintendent of police (operations) Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Amjad Shaikh, a grade 19 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan (PSP), on Friday assumed the charge of the senior superintendent of police (operations) Sukkur.

After taking over the charge, he held meetings with his staff and asked them to facilitate the citizens coming to their offices.

He told the police officials that no highhandedness with any citizen would be tolerated. He also appealed the people to cooperate with the police for elimination of crime and ensuring peace in the district.

He said the citizens could inform the police through Rescue 15 in case they observed any suspicious activity.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Sukkur

Recent Stories

Pakistan beat Turkmenistan to win Central Asian Vo ..

Pakistan beat Turkmenistan to win Central Asian Volleyball championship

9 minutes ago
 Health minister lauds new air ambulance service as ..

Health minister lauds new air ambulance service as 'gift from CM'

8 minutes ago
 Malala Fund welcomes Pakistan’s new plan to addr ..

Malala Fund welcomes Pakistan’s new plan to address its national education cri ..

9 minutes ago
 Balochistan CM congratulates newly elected body of ..

Balochistan CM congratulates newly elected body of AEMEND

8 minutes ago
 UN has got only 12% of funds sought for war-wracke ..

UN has got only 12% of funds sought for war-wracked Sudan

8 minutes ago
 Diamer Basha Project progressing ahead as work con ..

Diamer Basha Project progressing ahead as work continues on 14 key sites

8 minutes ago
Lawmakers suggest more tax on tobacco products to ..

Lawmakers suggest more tax on tobacco products to reduce consumption

19 minutes ago
 Police finalizes security arrangements for NA-148 ..

Police finalizes security arrangements for NA-148 by-election

11 minutes ago
 KATI welcomes reduction in POL prices

KATI welcomes reduction in POL prices

11 minutes ago
 Police arrest golf world No.1 Scheffler outside PG ..

Police arrest golf world No.1 Scheffler outside PGA course

11 minutes ago
 Torkham Border closed for pedestrians for three da ..

Torkham Border closed for pedestrians for three days

11 minutes ago
 BZU driver's daughter qualifies CSS

BZU driver's daughter qualifies CSS

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan