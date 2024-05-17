New SSP Sukkur takes his charge

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Amjad Shaikh, a grade 19 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan (PSP), on Friday assumed the charge of the senior superintendent of police (operations) Sukkur.

After taking over the charge, he held meetings with his staff and asked them to facilitate the citizens coming to their offices.

He told the police officials that no highhandedness with any citizen would be tolerated. He also appealed the people to cooperate with the police for elimination of crime and ensuring peace in the district.

He said the citizens could inform the police through Rescue 15 in case they observed any suspicious activity.