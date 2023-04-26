PML-Q distributes tickets among 50 candidates in Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q) has fielded strong candidates in the upcoming election contests by distributing party tickets to more than 50 candidates in Punjab.

According to Pakistan Muslim League (Q), Chaudhry Sarwar and Chaudhry Shafay Hussain distributed tickets in a ceremony held in Lahore. However, the tickets of North Punjab were distributed by the party leaders including Mrs. Farrukh Khan, Mustafa Malik, Chaudhry Ansar Farooq and Rizwan Sadiq. The tickets have been issued to Hamad Abbasi from Murree, Nargis Jabeen from Rawalpindi, and Chaudhry Babar Javed from Taxila.

Leader PML-Q Mrs. Farrukh Khan in a statement said that the tickets were given to more than five percent of women.

The party will play a key role in the upcoming elections, said PML-Q leader Mustafa Malik. He further said that the party has also supported candidates in more than a hundred Constituencies.

Meanwhile, Chaudhry Ansar Farooq said that under the leadership of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Sarwar, the Muslim League-Q is emerging as a major political party across the country.