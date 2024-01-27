Open Menu

PMLN To Win All Seats In Faisalabad: Rana Sanaullah

Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2024 | 07:24 PM

Former Interior Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah Khan said that the party would win all seats from Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024)

Addressing a press conference at the residence of Khawaja Muhammad islam here on Saturday, he said that all leaders, workers and activists were precious asset of the party. "However, the party has dire need of unity among its all ranks to foil nefarious designs of the opponents," he added.

He said that the party had received a large number of applications for party tickets from each constituency which created problems for the central leadership. "However, after thorough consultation a wise and prudent decision was taken which was necessary for winning the upcoming general elections," he added.

He said that many workers and leaders had accepted the decision while some others raised apprehensions." Their apprehensions were also redressed amicably for greater party interests," he added. He thanked party leaders and workers who had applied for the ticket and did not get it but they accepted the party decision. He assured them that they would be given a chance during local body elections.

He said that the PML-N had made its manifesto clear which would be implemented in letter and spirit. "At present, Pakistan is passing through a critical stage. An ineligible person was clamped on the nation who promoted the culture of hate. He divided the nation which resulted in political and economic instability in the country."

He said that PMLN always saved the country whenever any instability appeared. "Now, our party would also steer Pakistan out of prevailing crises after winning the general election with a thumping majority."

Responding to a question, he said that both PMLN and Jamat-e-Islami wanted to hold a public gathering in Dhobi Ghat Ground on February 2. "We request the administration to give permission for a public meeting to the party which had applied first for it."

To another query, he said that they would not respond to Bilawal Bhutto's accusation campaign.

Mian Abdul Mannan, Hajji Akram Ansari, Sheikh Ejaz, Khawaja Islam, Dr. Fayyaz Sunny, Rana Imran and other PML-N leaders were also present on this occasion.

