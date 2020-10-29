UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PNCA, Art Divvy To Screen Short Films On Nov 1

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 02:07 PM

PNCA, Art Divvy to screen short films on Nov 1

Foundation Art Divvy, an art gallery will hold fourth evening of "Divvy Film Festival" on November 1 to sacreen short films at PNCA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Foundation Art Divvy, an art gallery will hold fourth evening of "Divvy Film Festival" on November 1 to sacreen short films at PNCA.

In collobration with Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA), they will be showing four exceptional film including Dia and Stray Dogs Come Out At Night by Hamza Bangash, Baadi by Marya Javed and Manto by Sarmad Khoosat, Nice Talking to you by Saim Sadiq, Some Lover To Some Beloved by�Umar Riaz and Indus Blues by Jawad Sharif.� This festival will celebrate the breadth and depth of independent films being made by dedicated and talented filmmakers,an official said on Wednesday.�������������������� She said that the themes of the films would be vary between human stories of love and heartbreak, the resilience of heroic individuals and the trauma of loss, as well as the joy of ordinary and unexpected moments.

������������������ She said that Festival will� focus on independent Pakistani films, and includes feature films, short films, documentaries and animated films and screening would be held on every Friday for 6 weeks.��������������������Each evening will be curated carefully to create a thoughtful and immersive experience for the viewer, ending with a discussion with the film directors.�������There will also be an evening of panel discussions with film historians and directors,she said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Film And Movies Nice November Love

Recent Stories

European stocks advance at open after lockdowns

49 seconds ago

Merkel warns against 'lies, disinformation' in vir ..

51 seconds ago

Pakistan host Zimbabwe as cricket rehabilitation g ..

2 minutes ago

Germany records 16,774 cases in a day

2 minutes ago

Russia Registers Record 17,717 COVID-19 Cases in P ..

2 minutes ago

UNDP to launch entrepreneurship program for women

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.