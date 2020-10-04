UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PNCA Launches One Year Film Production Course

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 04:00 PM

PNCA launches One Year Film Production Course

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) here on Sunday launched one year online film production course to become a Professional Film Maker.

Addressing the participants, Minister for Federal education and Professional Training, National History and Literary Heritage, Shafaqat Mehmood  said that "we are looking into the possibilities and trying our best to setup a proper academy for training film professionals".  He said that PNCA was striving hard to create an environment for youngster to groom their artistic skills.

He said that PNCA was flourishing, where the arts are accessible to everyone and artists and art groups have the commitment, financial support and resources, on the world stage, adding said that, "I  am glad that we are having this event at Shakir Ali museum as there have been serious attempts to renovate and revive Shakir Ali,s house as a hub of artistic activity". He also appreciated the participation of all the respected guests.

DG PNCA, Dr Fouzia Saeed  said that students will be encouraged to innovate their approach to sharpen their skills to express their ideas.

She said that the curriculum is a mix of intellectual understanding, skill based learning and the practical experience of working in a professional environment.

She said that the program is focused on film production with a full understanding of film making. Various fields of film production will be offered to develop a more focused area of interest, she stated. She said that the best local and international faculty will be teaching to become a Professional Film Maker. The coarse would offer a foundation for understanding cinema-and its relation to culture, history, technology and aesthetics-film studies, she stated.

Cultural Attache to the US Embassy Mr Philip and Mr Kamran Lashari, Miyan Amjad Farzand Ali President Pakistan Film Producers Association, Renowned showbiz celebrities including Syed Noor, Nisho, Sarmad Khoosat, Shahid Mehmood, Wazir Afzal were also present on the occasion.

At the end of the ceremony clips of a special video package was presented showcasing songs from 1950 to 2020.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Film And Movies Technology Education Showbiz Hub Syed Noor Sunday 2020 Event All From Best

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,041 new COVID-19 cases, 1,001 reco ..

51 minutes ago

UAE welcomes signing of peace agreement in Sudan

1 hour ago

NYU Abu Dhabi launches new undergraduate major in ..

3 hours ago

UAE calls for UN Member States to uphold obligatio ..

4 hours ago

Khorfakkan Hospital obtains international health a ..

4 hours ago

SHUAA launches three Sharia-compliant funds in ADG ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.