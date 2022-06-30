PNCA to hold puppet show in Rawalpindi on Friday

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :The Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) will organize a 'Puppet Show' featuring folk dances, stories and skits for children and adults on Friday at the National Puppet Theatre, Rawalpindi.

The purpose of such shows was to create awareness among community regarding rights and responsibilities of children and parents, help and support poor children and their families by providing equal opportunities for quality education of girls and boys, the PNCA spokesman told APP on Thursday.

He said the show was aimed at highlighting the importance of nutritious food, clean drinking water and clean environment for the healthy growth of children.

Likewise, it also meant to educate children on the danger of drugs, and how parents could protect their children from falling prey to such evil temptations.

He said the shows were important for creating awareness among children on how they could protect themselves from physical abuse, and laborious work.

Such public messages, he said, would be presented through the stories of 'Meena Ki Kahani' (Meena's story) and "Roshan Mustaqbil." 'Meena ki Kahani' was a story of a village child girl who despite her desire to acquire education like her brother was denied. Somehow, at a later stage her parents realize importance of education for girls and allow her go to school.

He said 'Roshan Mustqbil' (Bright future) was a story of three orphans (two brothers and a sister) who were street hawkers and housemaid. The story was based on child labour, which was a serious problem in the society.