UrduPoint.com

PNCA To Hold Puppet Show In Rawalpindi On Friday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 30, 2022 | 06:20 PM

PNCA to hold puppet show in Rawalpindi on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :The Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) will organize a 'Puppet Show' featuring folk dances, stories and skits for children and adults on Friday at the National Puppet Theatre, Rawalpindi.

The purpose of such shows was to create awareness among community regarding rights and responsibilities of children and parents, help and support poor children and their families by providing equal opportunities for quality education of girls and boys, the PNCA spokesman told APP on Thursday.

He said the show was aimed at highlighting the importance of nutritious food, clean drinking water and clean environment for the healthy growth of children.

Likewise, it also meant to educate children on the danger of drugs, and how parents could protect their children from falling prey to such evil temptations.

He said the shows were important for creating awareness among children on how they could protect themselves from physical abuse, and laborious work.

Such public messages, he said, would be presented through the stories of 'Meena Ki Kahani' (Meena's story) and "Roshan Mustaqbil." 'Meena ki Kahani' was a story of a village child girl who despite her desire to acquire education like her brother was denied. Somehow, at a later stage her parents realize importance of education for girls and allow her go to school.

He said 'Roshan Mustqbil' (Bright future) was a story of three orphans (two brothers and a sister) who were street hawkers and housemaid. The story was based on child labour, which was a serious problem in the society.

Related Topics

Pakistan Poor Education Water Drugs Rawalpindi From Labour

Recent Stories

The HUAWEI nova 9 - the Trendy Flagship & Camera K ..

The HUAWEI nova 9 - the Trendy Flagship & Camera King Smartphone does more than ..

11 minutes ago
 Experience the best summer holiday in Dubai with E ..

Experience the best summer holiday in Dubai with Emirates’ exclusive value-add ..

15 minutes ago
 Police arrest 7 drug peddlers; recover over 2570 g ..

Police arrest 7 drug peddlers; recover over 2570 grams Marijuana

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Bangladesh trade continue to grow substa ..

Pakistan, Bangladesh trade continue to grow substantially: high commissioner

12 minutes ago
 Imran Shah elected as National Assembly body on re ..

Imran Shah elected as National Assembly body on religious affairs chairman

15 minutes ago
 Senate meetings of University of Peshawar, UoC app ..

Senate meetings of University of Peshawar, UoC approves budgets for year 2022-23 ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.