PNS Yamama Launching Ceremony Held At Romania's DAMEN Shipyard Galati

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2024 | 05:10 PM

PNS Yamama launching ceremony held at Romania's DAMEN Shipyard Galati

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) The launching ceremony of state-of-the-art 4th Offshore Patrol Vessel, PNS YAMAMA (Desig) being built for Pakistan Navy was held at DAMEN Shipyard Galati, Romania.

Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami attended the occasion as Chief Guest, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice Chief of the Naval Staff underscored the importance of maritime security under the prevailing conventional and non-conventional maritime threats to energy and trade highways passing through Indian Ocean Region.

In this context, he highlighted that Pakistan Navy had tremendous contribution in maintaining safe and secure sea environment for maritime trade. The Admiral expressed his confidence that induction of these multipurpose and highly adaptive platforms; equipped with state-of-the-art weapons and sensors will further strengthen combat capability of PN Fleet in safeguarding maritime frontiers while ensuring Maritime Security in the Indian Ocean Region, especially in the Arabian Sea.

Earlier during his welcome address, Chief Operations Officer of DAMEN Group Netherlands highlighted that DAMEN Shipyard and Pakistan Navy are enjoying historic relations since 1986.

He highlighted that DAMEN would continue to deliver cost effective, technologically advanced and potent ships to PN to meet their operational requirements.

The launching ceremony was attended by high ranking officials from Romanian Government and Navy, Pakistan Navy, DAMEN and notables from Pakistani community in Romania.

