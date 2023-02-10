UrduPoint.com

Poet Amjad Islam Amjad’s Funeral Prayer Offered In Lahore

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 10, 2023 | 08:14 PM

Poet Amjad Islam Amjad’s funeral prayer offered in Lahore

Anwar Maqsood, Anwar Masood, Mustansar Hussain Tarar and many other prominent personalities offered his funeral prayer in DHA.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 10th, 2023) The funeral prayer of renowned poet, drama writer and critic Amjad islam Amjad was offered in a local mosque in Defense Housing Authority on Friday.

He would be laid to rest in Miani Sahib Graveyard tonight.

Renowneed cricketer Sarfraz Ahmed led the funeral prayer.

Amjad passed earlier on Friday due cardiac arrest.

He received ample recognition for his contributions in urdu literature. He wrote several books.

Amjad Islam Amjad also received several awards including the Pride of Performance and Sitara e Imtiaz on his literary work.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Dr.

Arif Alvi have expressed a deep sense of grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Amjad Islam Amjad.

In their separate condolence messages, the Prime Minister and President said Pakistan has lost a great poet and writer whose valuable services in the field of art and literature will always be remembered.

Paying rich tribute to the late writer, they said Amjad Islam Amjad left a huge void in Urdu literature that cannot be filled.

They prayed for high ranks of the departed soul in the hereafter and patience for his bereaved family. They also He expressed sympathies with bereaved family.

