Poet Shabir Shah "Hatif' Passes Away

Published February 05, 2023

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Sindhi language poet Shabir Shah 'Hatif' has passed away late Saturday night in Karachi.

He was 83.

Poet Shabir Shah belonged Sayed family of Takhar, district Tando Muhammad Khan and was brother-in-law of Federal Minister for Commerce and Investment Sayed Naveed Qamar.

According to family sources, the funeral prayer of the deceased will be offered in Karachi and he will be laid to rest in an ancestral graveyard after Zuhr prayer at Muqbro Sharif in Tando Muhammad Khan on Monday (February 06).

Shabir Shah 'Hatif' was also cousin of famous Sindhi poet late Imdad Hussain.

