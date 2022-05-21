Police, anti-corruption officers awarded

The police officers and personnel of Anti-Corruption with best performance were awarded prizes and certificates in a ceremony here on Saturday

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) ::The police officers and personnel of Anti-Corruption with best performance were awarded prizes and certificates in a ceremony here on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Roshan Mehsud and DHO Dr.

Fazal Mola presented certificates of appreciation to SDPO Gumbat Badshah Khan, ASI Habib-ur-Rehman and Focal Person Child Protection Desk Muhammad Hassan Qureshi for their outstanding performance during the anti-corona vaccination campaign in Kohat Division.

The best performing officers were encouraged with cash prizes as well. Dr. Mohabbat Khan and Dr. Tariq Aziz were also present on the occasion.