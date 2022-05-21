Police, Anti-corruption Officers Awarded
Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2022 | 02:52 PM
The police officers and personnel of Anti-Corruption with best performance were awarded prizes and certificates in a ceremony here on Saturday
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) ::The police officers and personnel of Anti-Corruption with best performance were awarded prizes and certificates in a ceremony here on Saturday.
Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Roshan Mehsud and DHO Dr.
Fazal Mola presented certificates of appreciation to SDPO Gumbat Badshah Khan, ASI Habib-ur-Rehman and Focal Person Child Protection Desk Muhammad Hassan Qureshi for their outstanding performance during the anti-corona vaccination campaign in Kohat Division.
The best performing officers were encouraged with cash prizes as well. Dr. Mohabbat Khan and Dr. Tariq Aziz were also present on the occasion.