UrduPoint.com

Police, Anti-corruption Officers Awarded

Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2022 | 02:52 PM

Police, anti-corruption officers awarded

The police officers and personnel of Anti-Corruption with best performance were awarded prizes and certificates in a ceremony here on Saturday

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) ::The police officers and personnel of Anti-Corruption with best performance were awarded prizes and certificates in a ceremony here on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Roshan Mehsud and DHO Dr.

Fazal Mola presented certificates of appreciation to SDPO Gumbat Badshah Khan, ASI Habib-ur-Rehman and Focal Person Child Protection Desk Muhammad Hassan Qureshi for their outstanding performance during the anti-corona vaccination campaign in Kohat Division.

The best performing officers were encouraged with cash prizes as well. Dr. Mohabbat Khan and Dr. Tariq Aziz were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Police Kohat Tariq Aziz Best

Recent Stories

FTO acting as public relief oriented institution

FTO acting as public relief oriented institution

20 seconds ago
 Girl students' passion to seek education impresses ..

Girl students' passion to seek education impresses PM Shehbaz Sharif

26 seconds ago
 Anti-polio drive kicks off in city

Anti-polio drive kicks off in city

27 seconds ago
 KTH introduces digital feedback system for patient ..

KTH introduces digital feedback system for patients

29 seconds ago
 11 outlaws held in sargodha

11 outlaws held in sargodha

31 seconds ago
 Bangladesh must defy injuries to win decisive Sri ..

Bangladesh must defy injuries to win decisive Sri Lanka Test

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.