Police arrest 07 drug peddlers , recovered mainpuri

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals claimed to have arrested seven accused.

The Police Spokesman informed here on Thursday that SHO Pinyari Police station Bashir Ahmed Chandio acting on a tip-off arrested a mainpuri supplier Zamir Ahmed Magsi and recovered 400 packets of mainpuri from his possession while his accomplice managed to escape.

SHO A section police Munir Ahmed carrying out raid arrested a absconder in police encounter Muhammad Mohsin Arain

Meanwhile SHO Sakhi pir Police station arrested three drug peddlers Waqas alias Rajoo Raman,Mujahid Ali Khaskheli and islam Qureshi and recovered over 900 packets of mainpuri from his possession.

SHO Rahooki police Sub Inspector Qurban Ali Aaqlani with his team conducted a raid and arrested mainpuri supplier Naar Khan kohli having 200 packets of Mainpuri. Police have registered cases against the suspects under control of narcotics substance act.

