Police arrest 12 for possessing illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against illegal weapons and aerial firing rounded up 12 persons from different areas and recovered 12 pistols 30 bore from their possession, said police spokesman on Monday.

He informed that Civil Line police conducted a raid on Sunday night and arrested Barkat Ali for aerial firing after Local Bodies election results.

Saddar Baroni police also rounded up Amdadullah and Ubaidullah who were allegedly involved in aerial firing outside an election office on Sunday night. Police also recovered two 30 bore pistols from their possession.

Meanwhile, Westridge police arrested five namely Mushtaq Khan, Buland Iqbal, Haseebullah, Majid Hussain and Usama Ali and recovered five 30 bore pistols and ammunition from their possession.

Wah Cantt police netted Majid Jahangir for possessing a 30 bore pistol and ammunition.

Mandra police also nabbed an accused namely Rashid Mehmood for having a 30 bore pistol.

Kotli Sattian police held Waris Ali and recovered a 30 bore pistol.

Murree police rounded up Mehmood ur Rehman and seized a 30 bore pistol and ammunition.

Separate cases had been registered against both the accused while further investigations were underway.

Divisional Superintendents of Police appreciated the police teams and directed to continue raids against the lawbreakers.