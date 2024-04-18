Open Menu

Police Arrest 13 Lawbreakers

Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2024 | 02:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Rawalpindi district police on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi conducted raids in different areas and netted 13 accused for possessing weapons, ammunition, drugs, operating illegal petrol and LPG agencies.

According to a police spokesman, Westridge police in their operation arrested two accused namely Fahad and Abuzar and recovered LPG cylinders, petrol and other items.

Pirwadhai, Taxila, Airport, Bani and Rattaamral police conducted raids in their respective jurisdiction and arrested five accused namely Ghulam Adeel, Sohaib, Muhammad Bashir, Shahid Mehmood, and Shakeel and recovered over 4 kg charras.

Meanwhile, Civil Lines, Taxila, Pirwadhai, and Sadiqabad police netted six accused namely Nabras, Khurram, Amjad, Rizwan, Wahidullah and Farhan and recovered 35 liters liquor, a liquor bottle, a 30 bore pistol, ammunition and a dagger.

The SSP said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against the lawbreakers and operations against aerial firing, drug peddlers, illegal weapon holders and illegal petrol and LPG agencies would continue.

