Police arrest 37 'criminals' in targeted operations

HAFIZABAD: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) ::The police in the district, during targeted operation, arrested 37 alleged criminals including 19 proclaimed offenders (POs) and five drug-peddlers.

The police in Pindi Bhattian raided an alleged brothel and arrested three women and a man and registered a case against them.

The police also seized 2,360-gram charas, 45 litres of liquor, three rifles and 208 rounds of bullets from the criminals.