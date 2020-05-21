Police Arrest 37 'criminals' In Targeted Operations
Mohammad Ali 38 seconds ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 07:00 PM
HAFIZABAD: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) ::The police in the district, during targeted operation, arrested 37 alleged criminals including 19 proclaimed offenders (POs) and five drug-peddlers.
The police in Pindi Bhattian raided an alleged brothel and arrested three women and a man and registered a case against them.
The police also seized 2,360-gram charas, 45 litres of liquor, three rifles and 208 rounds of bullets from the criminals.