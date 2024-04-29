Police arrest 5 suspects selling drug

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) On the directives of SSP Shaheed Benazirabad Tanveer Hussain Tonio strict crackdown is on against drug dealers and anti-social elements across the district.

During the crackdown, 5 suspects were arrested, a large quantity of drugs including a stolen motorcycle was recovered and cases were registered.

During the action of SHO of Khadhar police station, 2 suspects were arrested. Among the arrested suspects, most wanted fugitive Taj Muhammad Zardari and habitual criminal Tayyab Ali Arain were arrested and illegal weapons, pistols and bullets were recovered from their possession. Cases under various Acts have been registered against him and further investigation is underway.

On the other hand, the SHO of Panhal Khan Chandio police station arrested Fida Hussain Mallah during the snap checking.

The accused Fida Hussain Mallah was wanted by the police in serious cases.

The SHO of Jam Datar police station arrested the drug dealer Chetan Kolhi after receiving the information during the patrol.

The SHO of Qazi Ahmed police station arrested the drug dealer Taimur Bhatti on receiving information during the patrol.

The SHO sakrand police station recovered the stolen motorcycle a few days ago, the recovered motorcycle was handed over to the original owner Muhammad Yamin Jalbani, after which the owner expressed his gratitude to the police.

SSP Shaheed Benazirabad Tanveer Hussain Tonio congratulated the police team for their excellent performance and issued instructions to continue more stringent crackdown.

APP/rzq/mwq