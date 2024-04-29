Police Arrest 5 Suspects Selling Drug
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2024 | 05:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) On the directives of SSP Shaheed Benazirabad Tanveer Hussain Tonio strict crackdown is on against drug dealers and anti-social elements across the district.
During the crackdown, 5 suspects were arrested, a large quantity of drugs including a stolen motorcycle was recovered and cases were registered.
During the action of SHO of Khadhar police station, 2 suspects were arrested. Among the arrested suspects, most wanted fugitive Taj Muhammad Zardari and habitual criminal Tayyab Ali Arain were arrested and illegal weapons, pistols and bullets were recovered from their possession. Cases under various Acts have been registered against him and further investigation is underway.
On the other hand, the SHO of Panhal Khan Chandio police station arrested Fida Hussain Mallah during the snap checking.
The accused Fida Hussain Mallah was wanted by the police in serious cases.
The SHO of Jam Datar police station arrested the drug dealer Chetan Kolhi after receiving the information during the patrol.
The SHO of Qazi Ahmed police station arrested the drug dealer Taimur Bhatti on receiving information during the patrol.
The SHO sakrand police station recovered the stolen motorcycle a few days ago, the recovered motorcycle was handed over to the original owner Muhammad Yamin Jalbani, after which the owner expressed his gratitude to the police.
SSP Shaheed Benazirabad Tanveer Hussain Tonio congratulated the police team for their excellent performance and issued instructions to continue more stringent crackdown.
APP/rzq/mwq
Recent Stories
Four terrorists involved in suicide attack on Chinese in Besham arrested
SIC chief asks PTI leaders to resign from assemblies
Pakistan working tirelessly to eradicate polio from country: PM
IHC Justice Sattar dismisses pleas moved by FIA, PEMRA and PTA in audio leaks ca ..
Gillespie, Kirsten feature in 48th edition of PCB Podcast
Security forces kill four terrorists in Tank
Fake immoral video of Ducky Bhai's wife goes on viral on social media
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024
Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Nine illegal arm holders arrested8 minutes ago
-
MD Cholistan Development Authority pays surprise visit to various offices8 minutes ago
-
Nazeer urges MNAs from Balochistan to educate masses against gas theft9 minutes ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal highlights role of engineering in developed world9 minutes ago
-
Commander Turkish Land Forces calls on Defence Minister19 minutes ago
-
YCA delegation meets medical superintendents19 minutes ago
-
5 stolen motorcycles recovered20 minutes ago
-
Continual heavy rains paralyze daily life in AJK20 minutes ago
-
President confers Nishan-i-Imitaz (M) upon Commander Turkish Land Forces39 minutes ago
-
International Photo Competition “Save the Earth” announced39 minutes ago
-
Director ML&C plants sapling in Cantt Garden40 minutes ago
-
18 held for selling roti, naan at higher prices40 minutes ago