Open Menu

Police Arrest Five Gamblers; Recover Rs 6300 Stake Money

Sumaira FH Published January 12, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Police arrest five gamblers; recover Rs 6300 stake money

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) Rawalpindi district police arrested five gamblers and recovered Rs 6300 stake money and other items from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that Taxila police conducted a raid and arrested five gamblers namely Haroon Numan, Abdul Wakeel, Abu Bakar, Sameer, and Faizan, who were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

Police recovered Rs 6300 and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process. Superintendent of Police, Potohar said that gambling is the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crimes do not deserve any concession.

Related Topics

Police Numan Rawalpindi Taxila Money From

Recent Stories

SC to hear ECP appeal against BAT symbol today

SC to hear ECP appeal against BAT symbol today

2 hours ago
 IMF completes first review of Pakistan's economic ..

IMF completes first review of Pakistan's economic reform program

3 hours ago
 First T20I: Pakistan opt to field first against Ne ..

First T20I: Pakistan opt to field first against New Zealand

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Hezbollah says Israel strike kills two affiliated ..

Hezbollah says Israel strike kills two affiliated medics

15 hours ago
“A Calligraphic Journey” exhibition concluded ..

“A Calligraphic Journey” exhibition concluded successfully at PNCA

15 hours ago
 All-round Dube helps India down Afghanistan in T20 ..

All-round Dube helps India down Afghanistan in T20 opener

15 hours ago
 BISP Chairperson calls for promoting saving cultur ..

BISP Chairperson calls for promoting saving culture

16 hours ago
 Dr. Gohar anticipates $20 billion surge in country ..

Dr. Gohar anticipates $20 billion surge in country's exports for 2024

16 hours ago
 KSA fully dedicated to enhance facilities for Hajj ..

KSA fully dedicated to enhance facilities for Hajj & Umrah pilgrims: Ashrafi

16 hours ago
 Commissioner directs concern authorities to lodge ..

Commissioner directs concern authorities to lodge FIRs against Jumma Bazaar ban ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan