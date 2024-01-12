Police arrest five gamblers; recover Rs 6300 stake money

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) Rawalpindi district police arrested five gamblers and recovered Rs 6300 stake money and other items from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that Taxila police conducted a raid and arrested five gamblers namely Haroon Numan, Abdul Wakeel, Abu Bakar, Sameer, and Faizan, who were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

Police recovered Rs 6300 and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process. Superintendent of Police, Potohar said that gambling is the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crimes do not deserve any concession.