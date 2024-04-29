Police Arrest Four Persons On Violating Marriage, Fireworks Laws
Sumaira FH Published April 29, 2024 | 05:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Police have arrested four persons involved in fireworks and aerial firing reported during marriage party,
police spokesman told here Monday.
Police have also recovered weapons from the possession of violators of laws.
Dhamyal police conducted raid and apprehended Taimur, Owais, Shahid and Aamir, setting off fireworks during a wedding ceremony.
Separate cases have also been registered against them for further investigation.
SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Kokhar appreciated the performance of police team and said that action will continue against such persons who are posing threat to the lives of citizens through aerial firing and fireworks.
