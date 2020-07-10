Police arrest kite seller; recover 750 kites

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi police in a crackdown against kite sellers and kite flyers managed to net a kite seller besides recovering 750 kites and eight kite flying string rolls from his possession.

According to a police spokesman, police on the directive of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas conducted raids and netted kite flying ban violators.

He said, Civil Line police taking action against kite sellers and kite flyers netted Moaz Ahmed and recovered 750 kites and eight kite flying string rolls from his possession.

He said, the raids would continue to ensure implementation on the ban on kite flying. Strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against violators, he added.