Police Arrest Offender Under Parents’ Protection Law
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2024 | 09:46 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Pindigheb police arrested a man on Wednesday for engaging in reprehensible conduct, including discharging a firearm at his residence. The victim, Karam Khan reported the police, detailing the harrowing mistreatment he endured at the hands of his own son, Muhammad Sajjad.
Karam Khan, a senior citizen recounted the appalling abuse he suffered, asserting that his son subjected him to relentless mistreatment and physical violence. The victim's testimony shed light on the anguish he endured, recounting instances where he was subjected to brutal assaults, leaving him battered and bruised.
The distressing situation escalated today, the accused resorted to discharging a 12-bore gun within the confines of their home, menacingly threatening Karam Khan with fatal consequences. The act of violence and intimidation prompted the victim to seek recourse from the authorities, thereby catalyzing a swift and resolute response from law enforcement.
