UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Six For Possessing Illegal Weapons

Muhammad Irfan Published May 01, 2023 | 06:51 PM

Police arrest six for possessing illegal weapons

Rawalpindi district police on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi Capt Retd Muhammad Amir Khan conducted raids in different areas and netted six accused for possessing illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi district police on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi Capt Retd Muhammad Amir Khan conducted raids in different areas and netted six accused for possessing illegal weapons.

According to a police spokesman, Naseerabad, Airport, Rawat, and Kahuta police rounded up six accused namely Mubashir, Waleed, Shehriyar, Amir Afzal, Irfan and Danish Khaliq and recovered four 30 bore pistols, a 12 bore rifle, and ammunition from their possession.

The spokesman further informed that police in their ongoing operation against professional beggars rounded up 33 from different areas.

The SSP said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against the lawbreakers and operations against aerial firing and illegal weapon holders would continue.

Related Topics

Firing Police Rawalpindi Kahuta From Weapon Airport

Recent Stories

Sharjah issues and renews over 17,500 licenses in ..

Sharjah issues and renews over 17,500 licenses in Q1 2023

1 minute ago
 Dubai saw 4.67 million visitors stay overnight in ..

Dubai saw 4.67 million visitors stay overnight in Q1 2023, on track to becoming ..

16 minutes ago
 Five bids to smuggle 3720 flour bags foiled

Five bids to smuggle 3720 flour bags foiled

9 minutes ago
 Quetta all set to hold 34th National Games

Quetta all set to hold 34th National Games

9 minutes ago
 Wapda hydro union Hazara delegation calls on Feder ..

Wapda hydro union Hazara delegation calls on Federal Minister for Parliamentary ..

9 minutes ago
 Moscow Concerned About 'Unprecedented' Russophobia ..

Moscow Concerned About 'Unprecedented' Russophobia in France - Mission to UN Gen ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.