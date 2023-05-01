Police arrest six for possessing illegal weapons

Rawalpindi district police on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi Capt Retd Muhammad Amir Khan conducted raids in different areas and netted six accused for possessing illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi district police on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi Capt Retd Muhammad Amir Khan conducted raids in different areas and netted six accused for possessing illegal weapons.

According to a police spokesman, Naseerabad, Airport, Rawat, and Kahuta police rounded up six accused namely Mubashir, Waleed, Shehriyar, Amir Afzal, Irfan and Danish Khaliq and recovered four 30 bore pistols, a 12 bore rifle, and ammunition from their possession.

The spokesman further informed that police in their ongoing operation against professional beggars rounded up 33 from different areas.

The SSP said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against the lawbreakers and operations against aerial firing and illegal weapon holders would continue.