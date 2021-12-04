Police arrest two main accused of Sialkot incident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab police have arrested more than 100 accused including the two main accused of the Sialkot incident and also registered a case in this regard, according to a handout issued by Punjab police spokesman here Friday.

Regarding police operation and progress on the incident so far, the spokesman said that the police have arrested two main accused Farhan Idrees and Usman Rashid involved in the violence and provocation, asserting that main accused Farhan Idrees can be seen in the video torturing and provoking.

He said that a case has been registered under the provisions of terrorism act on the police complaint.

He confirmed that police have now arrested more than 100 people involved in the incident, whose role was being determined by CCTV footage.

Punjab police spokesperson mentioned that Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan, taking strict notice of the incident, has issued orders to immediately arrest of the accused with the help of CCTV cameras and video footages. The IG is personally supervising the whole matter and senior police officers including RPO Gujranwala, DPO Sialkot are present in the field and raids are being carried out to arrest the remaining accused. All the accused involved in this tragic incident would be arrested soon and brought to justice, he assured.