UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Two Main Accused Of Sialkot Incident

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 12:20 AM

Police arrest two main accused of Sialkot incident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab police have arrested more than 100 accused including the two main accused of the Sialkot incident and also registered a case in this regard, according to a handout issued by Punjab police spokesman here Friday.

Regarding police operation and progress on the incident so far, the spokesman said that the police have arrested two main accused Farhan Idrees and Usman Rashid involved in the violence and provocation, asserting that main accused Farhan Idrees can be seen in the video torturing and provoking.

He said that a case has been registered under the provisions of terrorism act on the police complaint.

He confirmed that police have now arrested more than 100 people involved in the incident, whose role was being determined by CCTV footage.

Punjab police spokesperson mentioned that Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan, taking strict notice of the incident, has issued orders to immediately arrest of the accused with the help of CCTV cameras and video footages. The IG is personally supervising the whole matter and senior police officers including RPO Gujranwala, DPO Sialkot are present in the field and raids are being carried out to arrest the remaining accused. All the accused involved in this tragic incident would be arrested soon and brought to justice, he assured.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Rashid Gujranwala Progress Sialkot All

Recent Stories

Russian Fighters Scrambled to Escort US Spy Planes ..

Russian Fighters Scrambled to Escort US Spy Planes Over Black Sea - Defense Mini ..

5 minutes ago
 FBR assures to provide all facilities at Pakistan- ..

FBR assures to provide all facilities at Pakistan-Iran boarder for strengthening ..

5 minutes ago
 Tunisia Reports First Positive Case of Omicron Str ..

Tunisia Reports First Positive Case of Omicron Strain

5 minutes ago
 Awareness programme held to educate women about th ..

Awareness programme held to educate women about their rights

5 minutes ago
 FBR chairman holds 'E-Kachehri' in second consecut ..

FBR chairman holds 'E-Kachehri' in second consecutive week

5 minutes ago
 UNGA to Vote on Credentials Cmte. Decision on Afgh ..

UNGA to Vote on Credentials Cmte. Decision on Afghanistan, Myanmar Monday - Spok ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.