Police arrested 2 outlaws

Dera police arrested two outlaws during actions in the limits of Nawab Shaheed police station on Saturday

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :Dera police arrested two outlaws during actions in the limits of Nawab Shaheed police station on Saturday.

According to the information, the SHO Nawab Shaheed police station Khanzada Khan along with his team arrested 2 outlaws during the ongoing crackdown against criminals elements.

During the action, police arrested Ateeq ur Rehman s/o Mir baz Khan resident of Shah Hasan Khel and recovered Kalashnikov gun with 10 cartridges from his possession.

While proclaimed offender identified as Muhammad Ismail s/o Makhdoom resident of Rehmani Khel was also arrested and 127 grams of ice recovered from the possession of the accused. The police registered separate cases against the arrested criminals.