Police bust dacoit gang; arrest three accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Police have busted a dacoit gang by arresting three of its active members allegedly involved in dacoites and other crimes and seized a snatched Mehran car, six stolen motorcycles, weapons and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Morgah police managed to bust a dacoit gang and arrested three members of ‘Shaka’ gang namely Bilal, Zohaib and Zahid.

He informed that police recovered a stolen car, six motorcycles, weapons and other items from their possession.

The spokesman said that the arrested accused were being shifted to jail for identification parade, adding, police were trying to arrest other members of the gangs.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar, Nisar Nawaz directed police teams to accelerate operations against gangs and other lawbreakers, he added.