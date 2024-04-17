Police Bust Street Criminal Gang; Arrest Three
Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2024 | 04:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Police on Wednesday have busted a street criminal gang by arresting three of its active members allegedly involved in street and other crimes and recovered snatched Rs 34,500 cash, mobile phones, weapons and other items from their possession.
According to a police spokesman, Waris Khan police held three street criminals namely Nadeem, Saleem and Abdullah and recovered snatched Rs 34,500, mobile phones and weapons from their possession.
A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process.
The accused had been shifted to jail for identification parade, he added.
Superintendent of Police, Rawal, Faisal Saleem directed the police to make efforts to net other members of the gang.
Recent Stories
Babar Azam might be rested during T20I series against Kiwis: Pakistan head coach
Vivo V30 5G: The Perfect Blend of Enhanced Photography and Premium Design
Global financial institutions back Pakistan’s economic reforms
Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence reaches Islamabad
NAB exonerates Nawaz Sharif in Thoshakhana reference
US lauds Pakistan’s economic reforms amidst challenges
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2024
Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over raid
France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF
UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West Bank
COAS, Saudi FM discuss bilateral cooperation in various sectors
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Eid Milan Party celebrated at HANDS3 minutes ago
-
Power suspension for Peshawar, Mingora, Kohat, Mardan notified4 minutes ago
-
Audit Report released by AGP discloses irregularities in BRT project4 minutes ago
-
Prices of Rotti and Naan in different city areas reviewed4 minutes ago
-
EC announces election schedule for PP-26913 minutes ago
-
AIOU to organize convocation in Lahore on April 2813 minutes ago
-
HWA urges Sindh govt to withdraw its appeal against Pro-peasant Sindh high Court’s judgment14 minutes ago
-
VAWC excellent platform to provide justice, protection to oppressed women23 minutes ago
-
Roti prices fixed at Rs 15 in Dera district24 minutes ago
-
Bike-lifter gang busted, 10 bikes recovered24 minutes ago
-
Energy Minister takes notice of electricity over-billing by K Electric, Hesco, Sepco24 minutes ago
-
Matric exams to start on Thursday in KP: Chairman BISE Peshawar34 minutes ago