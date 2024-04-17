Police bust street criminal gang; arrest three

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Police on Wednesday have busted a street criminal gang by arresting three of its active members allegedly involved in street and other crimes and recovered snatched Rs 34,500 cash, mobile phones, weapons and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Waris Khan police held three street criminals namely Nadeem, Saleem and Abdullah and recovered snatched Rs 34,500, mobile phones and weapons from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process.

The accused had been shifted to jail for identification parade, he added.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal, Faisal Saleem directed the police to make efforts to net other members of the gang.