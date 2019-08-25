UrduPoint.com
Police Chalk Out Contingency Plan For Muharam-ul-Haram

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 25th August 2019 | 09:30 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) ::District Police Spokesman on Sunday said that the police has chalked out contingency plan for the peaceful observance of Muharam-ul Haram.

He informed that a comprehensive security plan has been devised to ensure peace, law and order during the month of Muharam.

In its contingency plan, the department of police in liaison with district administration will install Closed Circuit Television Cameras as well as solar-lights in the streets and Kotli Imam Hussain to monitor and supervise gatherings and mourning processions.

District Police Officer Dilawar Khan Bangash had already been directed by the police high-ups to hold talks with the representatives of local peace committee and opinion leaders of all sects so as to ensure co-existence and peace in their speeches.

The contingency plan further reveled that to clear the procession routs and gathering places will be cleared with the help of Bomb Disposal Squads and sleuth hounds (sniphars). Separate arrangements and steps have been approved to monitor the entry of male and female participants.

On 9th and 10th of Muharam (Yaum-e-Ashur will witness the city entirely sealed coupled with barriers in the streets, bazaars and exit points of the city and its immediate surroundings.

In addition, 10 extra check posts with the back-up support of Pakistan Army and Para-military forces to prevent any untoward situation.

