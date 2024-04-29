Police claim to arrest accused involved in blind murder case

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Police claimed to have solved a blind murder case of a youngster who was killed by unknown outlaws about six months ago in premises of Mumtazabad police station on Monday.

Holding a press conference here, the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar said that police recovered floating body of 28-year old Muhammad Naveed s/o Wazir Ahmed resident of Vehari in Nobahar Canal near Head Dumri

on September 02, 2023 in premises of Mumtazabad police station.

He said that the body was covered in a cloth and torture marks were also identified on the body after autopsy.

He further said that Police registered the case number 2555/23 under section 302 against unknown outlaws and started the investigations into the incident.

The father of the deceased youngster, namely Wazir Ahmed reported police that his son was working as a tailor in a textile factory situated near Vehari Chowk.

He also informed the police that his son was got engaged with sister of Muhammad Rafi and the engagement was later cancelled by the mother of Muhammad Rafi. He further stated that even after cancellation of the engagement, his son and the girl was still committed to get married. He alleged that in fit of anger, Muhammad Rafi has killed his son.

The CPO maintained that a special team was constituted under the supervision of SSP Operations Arsalan Zahid and SSP Investigations Rana Muhammad Ashraf to arrest the criminals involved in the murder case.

The police team apprehended the alleged accused Muhammad Rafi who confessed that crime that he strangled Muhammad Naveed to death. The CPO for resolving the blind murder case, announced cash prizes and commendatory certificates, for the police teams.