Open Menu

Police Claim To Arrest Accused Involved In Blind Murder Case

Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Police claim to arrest accused involved in blind murder case

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Police claimed to have solved a blind murder case of a youngster who was killed by unknown outlaws about six months ago in premises of Mumtazabad police station on Monday.

Holding a press conference here, the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar said that police recovered floating body of 28-year old Muhammad Naveed s/o Wazir Ahmed resident of Vehari in Nobahar Canal near Head Dumri

on September 02, 2023 in premises of Mumtazabad police station.

He said that the body was covered in a cloth and torture marks were also identified on the body after autopsy.

He further said that Police registered the case number 2555/23 under section 302 against unknown outlaws and started the investigations into the incident.

The father of the deceased youngster, namely Wazir Ahmed reported police that his son was working as a tailor in a textile factory situated near Vehari Chowk.

He also informed the police that his son was got engaged with sister of Muhammad Rafi and the engagement was later cancelled by the mother of Muhammad Rafi. He further stated that even after cancellation of the engagement, his son and the girl was still committed to get married. He alleged that in fit of anger, Muhammad Rafi has killed his son.

The CPO maintained that a special team was constituted under the supervision of SSP Operations Arsalan Zahid and SSP Investigations Rana Muhammad Ashraf to arrest the criminals involved in the murder case.

The police team apprehended the alleged accused Muhammad Rafi who confessed that crime that he strangled Muhammad Naveed to death. The CPO for resolving the blind murder case, announced cash prizes and commendatory certificates, for the police teams.

Related Topics

Murder Police Police Station Married Vehari September Criminals Textile

Recent Stories

Four terrorists involved in suicide attack on Chin ..

Four terrorists involved in suicide attack on Chinese in Besham arrested

2 hours ago
 SIC chief asks PTI leaders to resign from assembli ..

SIC chief asks PTI leaders to resign from assemblies

4 hours ago
 Pakistan working tirelessly to eradicate polio fro ..

Pakistan working tirelessly to eradicate polio from country: PM

4 hours ago
 IHC Justice Sattar dismisses pleas moved by FIA, P ..

IHC Justice Sattar dismisses pleas moved by FIA, PEMRA and PTA in audio leaks ca ..

4 hours ago
 Gillespie, Kirsten feature in 48th edition of PCB ..

Gillespie, Kirsten feature in 48th edition of PCB Podcast

5 hours ago
 Security forces kill four terrorists in Tank

Security forces kill four terrorists in Tank

6 hours ago
Fake immoral video of Ducky Bhai's wife goes on vi ..

Fake immoral video of Ducky Bhai's wife goes on viral on social media

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2024

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

1 day ago
 Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the se ..

Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan