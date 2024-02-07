Police Conduct Flag March In Connection With Election Security
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Rawalpindi district police here on Wednesday conducted a flag march regarding the security of General Elections 2024.
Rawalpindi Police, Pak Army, Rangers and other law enforcement agencies participated in the flag march.
The flag march was conducted under the supervision of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi, SSP Operations, Divisional SPs and other senior officers.
Separate flag marches were conducted in seven Constituencies of the district including NA-51, 52, 53, 54, 55, 56 and 57.
The purpose of the flag march is to express the determination to conduct the elections 2024 peacefully.
According to CPO, more than 9500 Rawalpindi Police personnel would perform security duty for Election 2024. Security would be deployed at polling stations of 580-A, 980-B and 1221-C category, the CPO added.
He informed that the city had been divided into 280 clusters for security patrolling. Elite commandos would patrol on Murree Road, and Mall Road, near important places, he added.
Pakistan Army and Rangers Quick Response Force would also perform patrol duties at important places, he informed.
The CPO said that Police Quick Response Teams would patrol across the city and provide immediate response if required. The process of safe delivery of polling material was being completed under tight security arrangements, he added.
The cameras had been installed at sensitive polling stations, Syed Khalid Hamdani said and informed that all the officers were present in the field and continuously monitoring the security arrangements. No one would be allowed to display weapons and strict action would be taken against the violators.
Implementation of the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan was being ensured at all cost, Syed Khalid Hamdani added.
The law and order situation was being continuously monitored through a special control room set up in the police headquarters, the CPO said adding, that the peaceful conduct of elections was a top priority and all available resources were being utilized to ensure the peaceful conduct of general elections 2024.
Safety of life and property of citizens would be ensured, the CPO said.
Those who try to disrupt law and order would be dealt with iron hands, he added.
