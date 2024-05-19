Open Menu

Police Directed To Intensify Efforts For Crime Control, Resolving Pending Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Police directed to intensify efforts for crime control, resolving pending cases

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) Superintendent of Police (SP) City Dera Tayyab Jan directed the Saddar Circle police to intensify efforts for controlling crime and resolving pending cases.

The SP City issued these directions while chairing a meeting held here which was also attended by SDPO Saddar Circle Imran Ullah Khattak, SHO Dera Town, Incharge Investigation Dera Town and other officials concerned.

The performance of all the police stations in the circle was thoroughly reviewed in the meeting and SP Tayyab Jan issued clear directives for the early arrest of suspects involved in serious cases and proclaimed offenders.

He said the pending cases should be resolved at earliest and all available resources should be made to control crime in the area.

The SP was briefed in detail about the progress over different cases and he expressed satisfaction on it.

He also urged the policemen to intensify their operations against drug trafficking to wipe out the menace from society.

APP/akt

Related Topics

Police Progress Circle Saddar All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

18 hours ago
 'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in ' ..

'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'

18 hours ago
 UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah sinc ..

UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation

18 hours ago
 CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT cit ..

CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT city’ in Lahore

18 hours ago
PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make busine ..

PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make businesses easier

18 hours ago
 Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28

Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28

18 hours ago
 Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off R ..

Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off Romania

18 hours ago
 Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign in ..

Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign influence' law

18 hours ago
 600-kg dead meat seized, 2 arrested

600-kg dead meat seized, 2 arrested

18 hours ago
 Trump to rouse firearm owners at gun lobby gatheri ..

Trump to rouse firearm owners at gun lobby gathering

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan