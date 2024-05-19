Police directed to intensify efforts for crime control, resolving pending cases

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) Superintendent of Police (SP) City Dera Tayyab Jan directed the Saddar Circle police to intensify efforts for controlling crime and resolving pending cases.

The SP City issued these directions while chairing a meeting held here which was also attended by SDPO Saddar Circle Imran Ullah Khattak, SHO Dera Town, Incharge Investigation Dera Town and other officials concerned.

The performance of all the police stations in the circle was thoroughly reviewed in the meeting and SP Tayyab Jan issued clear directives for the early arrest of suspects involved in serious cases and proclaimed offenders.

He said the pending cases should be resolved at earliest and all available resources should be made to control crime in the area.

The SP was briefed in detail about the progress over different cases and he expressed satisfaction on it.

He also urged the policemen to intensify their operations against drug trafficking to wipe out the menace from society.

