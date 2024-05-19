Police Directed To Intensify Efforts For Crime Control, Resolving Pending Cases
Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2024 | 04:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) Superintendent of Police (SP) City Dera Tayyab Jan directed the Saddar Circle police to intensify efforts for controlling crime and resolving pending cases.
The SP City issued these directions while chairing a meeting held here which was also attended by SDPO Saddar Circle Imran Ullah Khattak, SHO Dera Town, Incharge Investigation Dera Town and other officials concerned.
The performance of all the police stations in the circle was thoroughly reviewed in the meeting and SP Tayyab Jan issued clear directives for the early arrest of suspects involved in serious cases and proclaimed offenders.
He said the pending cases should be resolved at earliest and all available resources should be made to control crime in the area.
The SP was briefed in detail about the progress over different cases and he expressed satisfaction on it.
He also urged the policemen to intensify their operations against drug trafficking to wipe out the menace from society.
APP/akt
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024
Football: Scottish Premiership table
'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'
UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation
CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT city’ in Lahore
PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make businesses easier
Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28
Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off Romania
Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign influence' law
600-kg dead meat seized, 2 arrested
Trump to rouse firearm owners at gun lobby gathering
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Very hot weather forecast for Sindh7 minutes ago
-
CCPO orders timely submission of challans7 minutes ago
-
15 dead, 1152 injured in 1085 road accidents in Punjab7 minutes ago
-
Meeting regarding progress of SEZ enterprises in Dl Khan held27 minutes ago
-
15 drug peddlers held, huge cache of narcotics recovered27 minutes ago
-
Three wanted house burglars netted, valuables, weapon recovered27 minutes ago
-
127 power pilferers netted in South Punjab37 minutes ago
-
Bishkek situation normal; political party misrepresenting incident: Tarar37 minutes ago
-
SNGPL disconnects three more connections over tempering37 minutes ago
-
Deputy PM assures support for victims of Bishkek incident, dismisses false propaganda47 minutes ago
-
Two bike lifters netted, five motorbikes seized47 minutes ago
-
Japanese ambassador calls on CM, discusses trade57 minutes ago