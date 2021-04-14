Police flag march held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :The Lahore police on Tuesday conducted a flag march on the main city roads to create a sense of security among citizens and maintain law and order situation effectively.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mehmood Dogar led the march while DIG Operations Sajid Kiani, DIG Investigation Shariq Jamal, DIG Security Hassan Raza, CTO Syed Hammad Abid and other officers were also present in the march.

Officials of Dolphin, Police Response Unit, Elite Force, Dolphin Squad, Anti Riot Force, Ababeel Force and Rangers also participated in the march.

The march started from Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh and culminated at the same place after passing through Railways Station, Greater Iqbal Park, Azadi Flyover, Ravi Road, Band Road, Motorway, Canal Road, Jail Road and The Mall.

The CCPO said the flag march was conducted to maintain law and order situation in the city, adding that police officials were on high alert to protect the people.