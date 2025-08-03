Police Foil Forced Marriage Of Two Orphaned Girls
Muhammad Irfan Published August 03, 2025 | 06:40 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) Police thwarted the forced marriage of two underage orphaned girls and arrested four individuals, including both grooms, their father, and the girls’ uncle.
According to the FIR, the incident took place in the vicinity of Sanawan Police Station, in the village of Patti Naich a suburban area of Kot Addu.
Two orphaned girls, Noor Fatima (15) and Maryam Abbas (16), were reportedly being forcibly married to Ali (15) and Bilal (14), s/o Ashiq Hussain, without the girls’ consent.
Upon receiving information about the illegal marriage ceremony, police arrived promptly at the scene. The two girls managed to flee and sought immediate protection from the female police officers present.
The police arrested the girls’ paternal uncle Muhammad Amin, both underage grooms and their father.
A case was registered against the accused.
