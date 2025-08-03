Strict Crackdown On Begging
Faizan Hashmi Published August 03, 2025 | 06:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) The Punjab Home Department has decided to launch a strict crackdown to control the growing trend of begging and the crimes related to it.
According to the Home Department sources, a high-level committee has been formed to crack down on begging, with Secretary Social Welfare Javed Akhtar Mahmood as the head of the committee.
DIG Special Branch, MD Safe City, CTO will be members, DG Social Welfare, Additional Secretary Home, Additional Secretary Prosecution are also members, DG Child Protection Bureau, DG FIA representative will also be included in the committee.
This committee will give suggestions to eliminate begging in Punjab including Lahore within 15 days.
A meeting of the Anti-Begging Committee is convened in the Home Department on Monday (tomorrow).
It is worth mentioning here that in a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Punjab home department in February this year, set up beggary barracks in every jail across the province, increasing the total capacity to 10,000 beggars with spaces for women and children as well.
In Lahore’s two jails, the department has designated barracks to keep 1,000 beggars while others will be accommodated in the jails of Kasur, Sheikhpura, Gujranwala, Multan, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Bahawalpur, Narowal.
