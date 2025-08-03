Deadly deals on wheels: substandard rims and retreaded, expired tyres put lives at risk

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) Every day in Pakistan, lives roll on wheels built for disaster — handmade rims beaten from scrap sheet metal and old tyres shaved and reshaped to look new. These dangerously weak wheels cannot handle summer heat, passenger weight or highway speed. But they’re sold cheaply in open markets, trusted by unaware drivers, and placed under the feet of entire families. In moments of pressure, they don’t survive — and neither do the people riding on them.

In Rawalpindi’s Pirwadhai area, particularly at Sultan da Khuh and in Lahore’s Bilal Gunj, small workshops manufacture vehicle rims using thin steel sheets locally called Chadar. These rims, ranging from 12 to 15 inches in size, are hammered out manually, often from discarded or recycled metal. They are not tested, certified, or verified — yet they are fitted under pickups, loaders, and passenger rickshaws.

“These rims are too weak to survive heavy load or hot weather,” said veteran mechanic Ustad Billa, who runs a workshop in Rawalpindi’s Commercial Market. “They bend, crack, or collapse — we’ve seen many accidents because of them. Even if the steel sheet's thickness or gauge looks fine, the material is scrap-based. It doesn’t have the quality or strength of proper industrial steel. The same goes for cheap alloy rims made from melted-down aluminum, silver, and other scrap parts. They look good but fail under pressure.”

Side by side, retreaded tyres are reshaped from old, worn-out rubber. Their surface is scraped down, re-grooved, and polished to look new. But in reality, their structure remains weak and dangerous. These tyres sell at half the price of new ones and are often chosen by low-income drivers trying to cut costs.

Malik Sohail, owner of New Global Tyres, explained, “Many customers go for these cheaper tyres, thinking they’re getting a good deal. But these tyres are either retreaded or expired. They cannot handle heat, speed, or weight. One burst, and a family can be gone in seconds. A tyre might be cheap, but it should never be cheaper than life.”

Some tyres are smuggled into markets with expiry dates deliberately erased.

“Most drivers don’t even know tyres have expiry dates,” said Ijaz, a long-route taxi driver who travels between Islamabad, Sargodha, and Lahore. “We buy what’s available and affordable. But no one tells us these tyres have limits. We find out only when they burst.”

Ali Hassan, a puncture repairman in Pirwadhai, added, “Many bike and small vehicle owners bring in old tyres and ask for another patch. They say, 'just make it work for a few more days.' But we keep seeing the same tyres come back. These tyres are finished — they’re not safe anymore.”

Rai Ahmad Nawaz, a regular passenger from Sargodha to Islamabad, expressed growing fear. “Recently, a tyre burst on the motorway and more than ten people died. I travel with my wife and children. I pay full fare, but now I’m afraid. What if the tyre under us gives up?”

Usman Farooq Rai, a legal analyst said, “We badly need strong tyre and rim safety laws. There should be clear rules, awareness campaigns, and proper checks on workshops. This is a matter of public safety. People are dying on the roads while others are selling danger without consequences.”

Although the Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) is responsible for setting product standards in the country, experts say more visible regulation and real-time enforcement are needed to address this growing threat.

Ghulam Ali Dhudhi, a local representative appealed to the government: “Workshops must be made to follow national safety rules. These poor-quality rims and tyres should be banned. We can’t keep losing lives for someone else’s profit.”

Islamabad Traffic Police CTO Capt. (R) Syed Zeeshan Haider said that vehicle safety is a top priority. “We are using modern systems to catch unsafe vehicles. We urge all drivers to check tyre condition and rim quality before driving. Safety is not optional — it’s a must. We have zero tolerance.”

Until better laws are passed, unsafe workshops are shut down, and people become aware of the risks, Pakistan’s roads will remain deadly — not because of speed or carelessness, but because of what lies beneath the wheels.