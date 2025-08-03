Open Menu

Police Arrest Two Fake Officials

Sumaira FH Published August 03, 2025 | 06:30 PM

Police arrest two fake officials

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) Police have arrested two individuals who were impersonating officers from a law enforcement agency during operation here on Sunday.

According to police spokesman, the suspects introduced themselves as senior officers of law enforcement agency.

However, upon verification, both failed to prove their identities, and their claims were found to be false.

Police also seized the vehicle used by them.

Saddar Barooni police have registered a case and further investigation was in progress.

SP Sadar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar appreciated the performance of police team and said that the suspects will be formally charged with strong evidence and brought to justice.

