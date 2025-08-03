Two Youths Die In Road Accidents
Muhammad Irfan Published August 03, 2025 | 06:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) Two motorcyclists were killed and a teenager was seriously injured in two separate road accidents in Sargodha on Sunday, according to police sources.
The first incident occurred near Pull 11 at Stone Market on Sargodha-Faisalabad road, where a speeding 22-wheeler trailer struck a 14-year-old motorcyclist, Noman. He died on the spot due to the severity of the impact.
In another accident on Lahore Road near Laksian Toll Plaza , a fast-moving dumper hit a bike, killing 29-year-old Imran Afzal and critically injuring his 14-year-old companion, Danish.
The injured was shifted to Dr. Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital, where the doctors confirmed he is out of danger.
The bodies of the deceased were handed over to their families after necessary legal procedures.
Police have arrested the driver of the dumper and impounded the vehicle.
Cases were registered of both incidents and further investigations are underway.
