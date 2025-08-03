Open Menu

Two Youths Die In Road Accidents

Muhammad Irfan Published August 03, 2025 | 06:40 PM

Two youths die in road accidents

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) Two motorcyclists were killed and a teenager was seriously injured in two separate road accidents in Sargodha on Sunday, according to police sources.

The first incident occurred near Pull 11 at Stone Market on Sargodha-Faisalabad road, where a speeding 22-wheeler trailer struck a 14-year-old motorcyclist, Noman. He died on the spot due to the severity of the impact.

In another accident on Lahore Road near Laksian Toll Plaza , a fast-moving dumper hit a bike, killing 29-year-old Imran Afzal and critically injuring his 14-year-old companion, Danish.

The injured was shifted to Dr. Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital, where the doctors confirmed he is out of danger.

The bodies of the deceased were handed over to their families after necessary legal procedures.

Police have arrested the driver of the dumper and impounded the vehicle.

Cases were registered of both incidents and further investigations are underway.

Recent Stories

Belgium stops sheltering asylum seekers protected ..

Belgium stops sheltering asylum seekers protected by other EU countries

3 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exh ..

Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition to kick off August 30

18 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Judicial Council–UOS ..

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Judicial Council–UOS agreement

33 minutes ago
 Isaac del Toro, Juan Ayuso place 1-2 at Circuito d ..

Isaac del Toro, Juan Ayuso place 1-2 at Circuito de Getxo

33 minutes ago
 Dur-e-Fishan Saleem addresses relationship rumors ..

Dur-e-Fishan Saleem addresses relationship rumors with Bilal Abbas for first t5i ..

59 minutes ago
 General Women’s Union continues 'Suqia, Fatima b ..

General Women’s Union continues 'Suqia, Fatima bint Mubarak' initiative

1 hour ago
CBUAE issues 2024 Financial Stability Report

CBUAE issues 2024 Financial Stability Report

1 hour ago
 KSE-100 index touches record-breaking 142,174 poin ..

KSE-100 index touches record-breaking 142,174 points on first day of business we ..

1 hour ago
 World Governments Summit, FTI Consulting launch re ..

World Governments Summit, FTI Consulting launch report on government efficiency

1 hour ago
 Israeli Minister Ben-Gvir leads provocative incurs ..

Israeli Minister Ben-Gvir leads provocative incursion into Al-Aqsa Mosque compou ..

2 hours ago
 Tamannaah Bhatia denies rumors of past relationshi ..

Tamannaah Bhatia denies rumors of past relationships with Virat Kohli, Abdul Raz ..

2 hours ago
 Australia develops world-first foot and mouth vacc ..

Australia develops world-first foot and mouth vaccine to protect livestock

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan