Culinary skills training workshop concludes in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) A week-long culinary and fast-food training workshop concluded successfully at Government Postgraduate College No. 1, Abbottabad, under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s Skills Development Project. The initiative is part of a province-wide program aimed at equipping 60,000 students with technical skills to boost employment and support small business development.

Organized in collaboration with the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar, TEVTA, and international organizations IFAD and KPRCTP, the workshop was conducted by Associate Professor Dr. Sadaf Jaweria. Participants included students from Girls Degree College Havelian, Degree College Nawan Shehr, Degree College Mandian, Home Economics College, and the host institution.

On the final day, students presented group-based business plans and showcased their culinary talents through practical demonstrations. A panel of judges comprising Principal Professor Muhammad Aftab Ahmad, Professor Dr. Ashfaq Ahmad (Head of Chemistry Department), and Professor Irfanullah Shah (Head of Economics Department) evaluated the presentations.

Participants expressed satisfaction with the hands-on training, appreciating the provincial government’s efforts to empower youth with practical skills and entrepreneurial tools. They described the initiative as a vital step toward sustainable employment and economic independence.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Principal Professor Muhammad Aftab Ahmad and food trainer Associate Professor from Gomal University Dera Ismail Khan highlighted the importance of such programs in promoting self-employment and small business development. They emphasized that the training is preparing youth for the challenges of the job market by providing them with practical expertise, financial literacy, and business planning capabilities.

They also revealed that upon successful completion of training across the province, the government intends to provide financial assistance to help graduates establish their own small businesses. The college principal urged the government to launch more such courses to foster entrepreneurship among educated youth and drive long-term economic growth.