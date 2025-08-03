Governor condemns Bannu terror attack, lauds police for bravery

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the Fath Khel police check post in Bannu.

In a statement, he paid tribute to the police for eliminating the Indian-backed terrorists and lauded their courage and professionalism in the line of duty.

The Governor expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of a police officer in the attack and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

He prayed for the elevation of the martyr’s rank in Jannat and patience for the grieving relatives.

Governor Kundi also conveyed his best wishes for the speedy recovery of the injured police personnel.

He saluted the bravery and sacrifice of the martyred officer, emphasizing that the police force has made tremendous sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

He reaffirmed that the sacrifices of police personnel will not go in vain and will contribute to lasting peace in the province.

APP/ash/