Governor Condemns Bannu Terror Attack, Lauds Police For Bravery
Sumaira FH Published August 03, 2025 | 06:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the Fath Khel police check post in Bannu.
In a statement, he paid tribute to the police for eliminating the Indian-backed terrorists and lauded their courage and professionalism in the line of duty.
The Governor expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of a police officer in the attack and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.
He prayed for the elevation of the martyr’s rank in Jannat and patience for the grieving relatives.
Governor Kundi also conveyed his best wishes for the speedy recovery of the injured police personnel.
He saluted the bravery and sacrifice of the martyred officer, emphasizing that the police force has made tremendous sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.
He reaffirmed that the sacrifices of police personnel will not go in vain and will contribute to lasting peace in the province.
APP/ash/
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition to kick off August 30
Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Judicial Council–UOS agreement
Isaac del Toro, Juan Ayuso place 1-2 at Circuito de Getxo
Dur-e-Fishan Saleem addresses relationship rumors with Bilal Abbas for first t5i ..
General Women’s Union continues 'Suqia, Fatima bint Mubarak' initiative
CBUAE issues 2024 Financial Stability Report
KSE-100 index touches record-breaking 142,174 points on first day of business we ..
World Governments Summit, FTI Consulting launch report on government efficiency
Israeli Minister Ben-Gvir leads provocative incursion into Al-Aqsa Mosque compou ..
Tamannaah Bhatia denies rumors of past relationships with Virat Kohli, Abdul Raz ..
Australia develops world-first foot and mouth vaccine to protect livestock
Türkiye's inflation falls to 33.52% in July 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rs 248,000 fine imposed over profiteering2 minutes ago
-
GC University Hyderabad Holds Seminar on “Marka-e-Haq” as Part of Independence Day Celebrations2 minutes ago
-
Worker electrocuted2 minutes ago
-
“Kashmir’s destiny can’t be written with fear or force,” says Mushtaq Hussain on Youm-e-Iste ..2 minutes ago
-
PM says Kashmir dispute resolution key pillar of Pakistan's foreign policy; calls for reversing Indi ..12 minutes ago
-
Punjab Ombudsman intervention restores hope for affected shopkeepers of Pace plaza12 minutes ago
-
People cautioned to be vigilant as heavy rainfall continues until Aug 732 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker congratulates national T20 team on series victory against West Indies42 minutes ago
-
Positive economic indicators signal Pakistan’s rising global influence, stronger regional ties: A ..51 minutes ago
-
IG Rizvi leads tributes on police Martyrs’ Day: "our martyrs are a beacon of courage and pride"51 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah Pays Tribute to Police Martyrs51 minutes ago
-
Chehlum procession arrangements reviewed in Haripur, DC and officials visit main bazaar51 minutes ago