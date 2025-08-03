Open Menu

Governor Condemns Bannu Terror Attack, Lauds Police For Bravery

Sumaira FH Published August 03, 2025 | 06:30 PM

Governor condemns Bannu terror attack, lauds police for bravery

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the Fath Khel police check post in Bannu.

In a statement, he paid tribute to the police for eliminating the Indian-backed terrorists and lauded their courage and professionalism in the line of duty.

The Governor expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of a police officer in the attack and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

He prayed for the elevation of the martyr’s rank in Jannat and patience for the grieving relatives.

Governor Kundi also conveyed his best wishes for the speedy recovery of the injured police personnel.

He saluted the bravery and sacrifice of the martyred officer, emphasizing that the police force has made tremendous sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

He reaffirmed that the sacrifices of police personnel will not go in vain and will contribute to lasting peace in the province.

APP/ash/

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exh ..

Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition to kick off August 30

6 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Judicial Council–UOS ..

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Judicial Council–UOS agreement

21 minutes ago
 Isaac del Toro, Juan Ayuso place 1-2 at Circuito d ..

Isaac del Toro, Juan Ayuso place 1-2 at Circuito de Getxo

22 minutes ago
 Dur-e-Fishan Saleem addresses relationship rumors ..

Dur-e-Fishan Saleem addresses relationship rumors with Bilal Abbas for first t5i ..

48 minutes ago
 General Women’s Union continues 'Suqia, Fatima b ..

General Women’s Union continues 'Suqia, Fatima bint Mubarak' initiative

51 minutes ago
 CBUAE issues 2024 Financial Stability Report

CBUAE issues 2024 Financial Stability Report

52 minutes ago
KSE-100 index touches record-breaking 142,174 poin ..

KSE-100 index touches record-breaking 142,174 points on first day of business we ..

1 hour ago
 World Governments Summit, FTI Consulting launch re ..

World Governments Summit, FTI Consulting launch report on government efficiency

1 hour ago
 Israeli Minister Ben-Gvir leads provocative incurs ..

Israeli Minister Ben-Gvir leads provocative incursion into Al-Aqsa Mosque compou ..

2 hours ago
 Tamannaah Bhatia denies rumors of past relationshi ..

Tamannaah Bhatia denies rumors of past relationships with Virat Kohli, Abdul Raz ..

2 hours ago
 Australia develops world-first foot and mouth vacc ..

Australia develops world-first foot and mouth vaccine to protect livestock

2 hours ago
 Türkiye's inflation falls to 33.52% in July 2025

Türkiye's inflation falls to 33.52% in July 2025

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan